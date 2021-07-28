Liverpool City Council is facing criticism for its ’embarrassing’ cycling lane choice.

Liverpool City Council is receiving criticism, including from some of its own councillors, for scrapping one of its pop-up cycling lanes.

Cllr Dan Barrington, the council’s new cabinet member for climate change, the environment, and transportation, stated yesterday that the West Derby Road bike lane’s inbound route would be abandoned.

The pop-up lane has sparked debate, with local councillors and citizens claiming that it has increased traffic and was implemented with little to no input.

The council has decided to abandon the contentious cycle lane.

“I’ve had a lot of complaints since the pop-up cycling lane on West Derby Road was initially introduced,” Cllr Barrington said when making the announcement yesterday. It was implemented without the input of local residents, businesses, or councillors.

“It has resulted in significant traffic congestion and has harmed bus users along this route.”

While an evaluation of the larger pop-up bike lane was ongoing, he said a recent sinkhole in the Prescot Road vicinity required him to make this choice sooner rather than later.

While some have applauded the move, others have slammed it, accusing the council of abandoning its promise to combat climate change.

Sharon Connor, a former member of the city council’s transportation committee, was harsh in her criticism.

“Extremely sad with this decision,” she tweeted.

“Seven new bike routes have been introduced after a lot of planning, collaboration, and hard work to encourage behavior change and enable active transport around our city. “It feels like we’ve taken a step backwards.”

Former Brookside actor Simon O’Brien, who is also the Liverpool City Region cycling and walking commissioner, expressed his displeasure with the decision on Twitter.

“Over 98,000 cycle journeys were made on the West Derby Road temporary cycle lane in Liverpool between July 20 and July 21,” he stated.

“The route’s bus times are unaffected. On dangerous air levels, the public was not consulted. Let’s be honest, this is about cars once more, sigh.”

In response to a reaction, he later tweeted to clarify that the figures he was referring to were for the months of July 2020 and July 2021.

“Super humiliating for Liverpool Council’s literal,” said Liam Kelly, head of the Baltic Triangle.

