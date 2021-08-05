Liverpool City Council is expected to slash its budget by another £33 million next year.

In the final year of austerity, Liverpool Council would need to find about £33 million in reductions from its budget in 2022.

The city council said today that it is in the first stages of preparing its budget for the coming fiscal year, with more difficult decisions ahead for city authorities.

In March, councillors approved £15 million in budget cuts, a portion of the £445 million slashed from the council’s budget since 2010.

There are currently no details on where the £32.9 million in savings needed for next year will come from, while a statement on the council’s website announcing the start of an informal “Budget Conversation” stated that more precise plans would be released in the coming months.

The council plans to utilize its online budget calculator, which allows taxpayers to attempt to balance the council’s finances, to persuade people to participate with the “tough choices” in this year’s budget making process.

The changes have the potential to inflame people and councillors, who are still fuming at the implementation of cuts to the One Stop Shop service in this year’s budget.

While the service’s budget was decreased after public outcry, it still lost hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Some councillors are unhappy with the new operating model, which will include two full-time locations in Kirkdale and Toxteth, as well as part-time facilities in seven other areas of the city.

Aside from the overhaul of the One Stop Shops service, last year’s budget saw savings from the sale of council-owned ground leases and a review of supported adult housing.

The need to save even more money this year raises the chances that city residents will be hit with yet another council tax hike.

The council tax for a Band D house in the city increased by 4.99 percent to £2,129.49 this year, up from £2,027.27 last year.

More information on the council's budget for the coming year is expected in the.