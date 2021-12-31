Liverpool City Council is attempting to lead a billion-dollar “zero-carbon” scheme.

Liverpool City Council is working on a strategy to drastically cut the city’s carbon emissions and aid in the fight against climate change.

The Net Zero Carbon 2030 Plan (NZC30) examines the kind of efforts required to drastically cut carbon emissions in waste, transportation, buildings, heat, and electricity, while also promoting green infrastructure, biodiversity, and the Low Carbon Economy.

The final NZC30 plan is being developed following the declaration of a climate emergency at a full city council meeting in July 2019.

Mayor Joanne Anderson, who was elected in May 2021, made climate action a top priority as part of her administration’s triple lock commitment to climate change, equality and diversity, and social value.

The plan, which will be presented to Cabinet for approval on January 7, will lay out the roadmap and activities needed to make Liverpool a zero-carbon city over the following eight years.

The proposal, prepared by independent experts Eunomia, lays out the key areas where carbon emissions can be reduced, while also highlighting that some of the improvements could cost more than £1 billion to implement.

There will be a number of “overarching difficulties” for the city, according to a council report.

“The city’s overriding challenges will be to reduce traffic on the roadways and to minimize the number of buildings that rely on fossil fuel-sourced gas for heating,” it stated.

“Reducing and reusing waste goods, as well as the circular waste economy, will be a top emphasis.”

The Liverpool Clean Air Plan, “exemplar building and energy ideas surrounding the Paddington Village and former Garden Festival sites,” and planning guidance for sustainable design are among the “important tasks” mentioned in the report.

The report does warn, however, that the degree of change required cannot be accomplished “as a stand-alone program of activity.”

“Rather, all ‘business as usual’ working habits will need to alter, and all decisions will need to be increasingly assessed through a long-term environmental lens,” it says.

It is predicted that the costs of achieving NZC30 will be.