Liverpool City Council has halted the pickup of green bins.

Due to an increase in Covid-19-related absences, Liverpool City Council is temporarily delaying garden trash pickups.

The two-week pause, which starts today, will allow the council’s garbage collection contractor, LSSL, to concentrate their available staffing resources on the collection of the general waste purple and blue recycling bins.

As a result of Covid-19-related illnesses, waste services are facing higher than expected worker absence.

In the previous week alone, 26 employees have been forced to self-isolate either to a positive test or being contacted by track and trace.

In addition to current sickness and leave, this level of absence means that 24% of the workforce is unavailable.

In addition to the temporary suspension, the council is making use of all available resources, including agency and then necessary overtime, to make up for lost time outside of core hours and on weekends.

New bubbles will be generated over the following two weeks, with a focus on staff who have been double jabbed, so that normal service may return on Monday, August 2.

If people are unable to store green garbage during the suspension, they should visit one of the city’s major recycling centers, which are open as usual.

“Unfortunately, due to Covid directives on isolation, our refuse service crew is critically depleted, and we need to prioritize our garbage collections,” said Councillor Abdul Qadir, cabinet member for neighbourhood services.

“Our existing program is clearly unsustainable when one out of every four employees is unable to work. We understand that the temporary suspension of garden waste collection would be inconvenient, but it will allow us to keep general waste and alleyway cleaning on schedule.

“Our recycling centers are open late in the summer as well, so residents have a choice if they can’t wait until the next green bin cycle.

“The isolation requirements for those who have been double jabbed change after July 19, and this two-week delay will allow us time to reorganize the teams so we can get back on schedule at the beginning of August.”