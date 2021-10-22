Liverpool City Council has accepted changes worth more than £11 million.

The cabinet of Liverpool City Council has agreed to fund a series of fundamental reforms to the local authority in the coming years.

The decision means that over £12 million will be set aside over the next few years for a raft of adjustments in response to Max Caller’s damning report into the council’s operations.

The council’s improvement plan’s core costs, including government-appointed commissioners, are £2.5 million, but the funds agreed today is for a considerably broader range of measures.

Mayor Joanne Anderson, speaking briefly at this morning’s cabinet meeting, described the financial approval as “a positive step forward” in the council’s efforts to reform.

The estimated £11.8 million cost will be spread over several years, according to a report to cabinet, and will be required to see “sustainable improvement” across the local authority.

“The council has committed to ensuring that its improvement path is sustainable and long-term,” the report stated.

“As a result, costs will need to be a key component of future budgets.”

“While some improvements can be achieved through short-term capacity solutions and external assistance, many others will necessitate longer-term investment to restore the council’s capacity and capabilities to levels that will ensure long-term development.”

“As the council progresses through the various stages of improvement, capacity and capability will be a constant consideration and will need to be re-evaluated as progress is made.”

The money will go toward expanding the council’s hiring and spending in order to offer “broader corporate services that are critical to supporting effective and vigorous governance.”

It will be employed in a variety of departments, not simply those that were singled out in Max Caller’s investigation.