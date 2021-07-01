Liverpool City Centre will host a public art trail.

Tony Phillips, a Liverpool-born artist, is exploring a pedestrian route of public art works that runs between St Luke’s ‘Bombed Out’ Church and Bluecoat.

A trail of painted plaques installed on buildings in Bold Street and the Ropewalks district will eventually connect the two venues, which were both bombed during WWII.

Phillips’ etching series 12 Decades at Bluecoat, inspired by important events of the past 120 years, will open a solo exhibition at the arts institution this week.

It compliments a new installation, 20th Century Chapel, which he is currently working on for Liverpool’s St Luke’s “Bombed Out” Church, as well as the proposed pedestrian route, and continues a study of modern history that has engaged him for the previous 40 years.

From the pioneering technologies that introduced the modern age to the mass-production and consumerism that characterize life today, the sequence of 12 etchings recalls major events and man-made phenomena from 1900 to the present.

Starting with an image of the first powered flight in 1903 and progressing through the decades into the present era of supersonic jet fighters and drones, the works focus on how technology has developed motivated by humans’ age-old ambition to fly.

Phillips emphasizes the inconsistencies between technology advancement’s potential and the actuality of our progress.

“The work is an attempt to concentrate some of the important aspects that characterize the age in which we live – from 1900 to the current day,” he stated.

“We are delighted to welcome Tony back to the city of his birth,” said Bryan Biggs, Bluecoat’s director of cultural legacies. His work continues to connect with historical issues on a huge scale, and we’re excited to see the new series, which will focus on aviation over the course of 12 decades.

“We’ve put together an archival presentation for the exhibition regarding his lengthy affiliation with Bluecoat, as well as topics in his work like jazz, the city, and the Benin Bronzes.”

Phillips, who was born in Liverpool and currently resides in Italy, had a long and illustrious career.