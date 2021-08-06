Liverpool can sign Diogo Jota again and address their major transfer problem in one go.

You can often see a player and wonder to yourself, “How well suited would he be in a Jurgen Klopp side?” Harvey Barnes is one of those players.

The Leicester City forward has been linked with a move to Liverpool in the past, with the recruitment staff looking for a wide man with pace and directness.

And now, during his time at Southampton and Wolves, the 23-year-old has been compared to both Sadio Mane and Diogo Jota.

“Barnes is very much a Klopp player, in my opinion. On the Analysing Anfield podcast, Josh Williams remarked, “He’s very direct, very fast, and doesn’t back down from a challenge or a struggle.”

“I said on the podcast that his teammate, Hamzah Choudhury, with whom he grew up, told Brendan Rodgers that he’s the type of guy who performs better when he’s upset.

“It’s just a minor character quirk, but I enjoy it when a player becomes enraged.

“When he’s faced with difficulties, he’ll face it head on rather than hiding.

“When you think of the entire mentality monsters stuff that was dreamed of almost a year ago, that feels very Liverpool. All of those boxes are checked by him.”

Barnes scored nine goals and added four assists for the Foxes despite missing a big portion of the season due to injury.

These statistics are comparable to Mane’s and Jota’s prior to their major moves to Anfield.

“He’s only 23 years old. He got wounded near the conclusion of last season, so he took a step back from the spotlight,” Williams explained.

“Take a look at what he did in the most recent season, where he finished with around 2,000 minutes. He had nine goals and four assists.

“In the previous season, he had six goals and eight assists. They’re similar to what Jota was putting up at Wolves and what Mane was putting up for Southampton.

“Jota at Wolves and Mane at Southampton are both lesser Premier League clubs, and Barnes at Leicester feels the same way.”

Leicester is well-known for its ingenuity.