Liverpool can overcome Manchester City with a ‘advantage’ that Rafa Benitez and Brendan Rodgers will have to pay for.

For a little period on Boxing Day, it appeared that Brendan Rodgers and Leicester City were on their way to giving Liverpool the warmest of late Christmas presents.

The Foxes were losing 4-0 at halftime against Manchester City at the Etihad, but a Kelechi Iheanacho-inspired 20-minute stretch immediately after the restart saw the Nigerian score once and set up two goals against his former side, bringing the score back to 4-3.

Make a comeback!

Aymeric Laporte scored the sixth goal for Pep Guardiola’s side four minutes later. They would go on to win by a score of 6-3.

Given the high standards set by both Man City and Liverpool in recent seasons, fans of both teams have grown accustomed to keeping one eye on the other’s games and crossing their fingers for dropped points that rarely occur.

Despite the fact that a covid-depleted Liverpool were held to a 2-2 draw by Tottenham Hotspur last weekend, the defending champions already had a three-point lead at the top of the league going into the festive fixtures.

After Liverpool’s Boxing Day commitments were canceled owing to a Covid-19 outbreak at Leeds United, that gap has now grown to six points.

In addition, by not participating, they were able to witness Chelsea defeat Aston Villa 3-1.

Chelsea drew level with Liverpool, despite having played one more game.

Overall, not the ideal set of Boxing Day results for Jurgen Klopp’s team in what is shaping up to be the most closely contested, and admittedly stressful, Premier League title fight in years, given that there are still three contenders in contention midway through the season.

So, which role would you choose to hold? Is it the team that is on top at Christmas or the squad that is playing catch-up but has a game in hand? With points on the board worth so much more than that up in the air, nothing guarantees a match, it’s a no-brainer. Liverpool, on the other hand, has been in a position of strength previously, only to fall short when the pressure is on.

Man City, on the other hand, is chasing them (or Manchester United),. “The summary has come to an end.”