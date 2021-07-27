Liverpool bus routes are being altered as a result of a massive sinkhole.

City bus routes have had to change due to a massive sinkhole that caused water mains to leak and the road to collapse.

The sinkhole at the intersection of Green Lane and Prescot Road in Old Swan caused havoc on Friday night.

After a stretch of road collapsed in at 10.30 p.m., individuals were forced to flee their homes due to severe flooding.

Engineers worked over the weekend to stop the flooding and secure the area, which forced the closure of Prescot Road.

The aftermath of the road’s collapse has forced bus services to deviate from their regular routes this morning.

Arriva North West listed the adjustments to their services that are in effect today on social media.

The road between Old Swan and Prescot is still closed. Routes 8/9, 10/A/B, 62, and 68 are still on a detour, avoiding Prescot Road from Tesco to L7 Market, as well as the entirety of Green Lane.

7 passengers traveling to Liverpool will bypass Old Liverpool Road and instead take Sankey Way back to Penketh Road.

Huyton Hey Road, Hall Lane, and Longview Drive will be used instead of 8/9 Seel Road in Huyton.

For one day, 44/44B Virgina Street will be closed.