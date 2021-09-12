Liverpool are’shocked’ by Harvey Elliott’s injury, but his teammates rise to the occasion to secure victory.

On Sunday, September 12th, here is your Liverpool evening digest.

Some things are more essential than the outcome, and one of them is Harvey Elliott’s complete recovery.

During Liverpool’s 3-0 triumph over Leeds on Sunday, the 18-year-old sustained a devastating injury.

The exact nature of the injury is unknown, however manager Jurgen Klopp stated after the game that it appeared to be a dislocated ankle.

“I watched the scenario and then I could see his foot not in the right place,” Klopp recalled of the horrific injury. That’s why we were all taken aback. That is all there is to it.”

The team put forth a strong effort this afternoon, which was unfortunately overshadowed by Elliott’s injury.

The Liverpool players, on the other hand, did not appear to be affected by their teammate’s injury, putting in some great performances.

To try to put a good spin on a tough day, Mohammed Salah scored his 100th Premier League goal and the squad kept a clean sheet.

Fabinho also drew our attention and received the top rating in our player ratings.

Gary Neville, a former Manchester United defender, has conceded that he was incorrect about Liverpool.

Neville acknowledged he is not willing to make the same mistake twice after previously doubting Liverpool’s capacity to compete on numerous fronts.

He told Sky Sports before of Sunday’s encounter with Leeds, “I guess it was three or four years ago that I said I didn’t think they’d be able to compete in the Champions League and the league and they proved me wrong.”

“I believed Liverpool would struggle because of the style they play, the fact that they don’t have a very strong roster in terms of depth, and the gap between the first 11 and the rest of the team is fairly large.”

