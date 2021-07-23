Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing a winger who is the son of a Newcastle United icon.

Bobby Clark, a promising Newcastle winger, is expected to join Liverpool in the coming weeks.

According to The Washington Newsday, a transfer is expected to be completed soon, with the majority of a deal already in place.

Lee Clark’s son, Bobby, is a Magpies legend.

According to the Newcastle Chronicle, his current team “holds him in high regard.”

Clark was “regarded as one of the most promising kids in the club’s junior system,” according to the newspaper in 2019.

Bobby made his Newcastle u18s debut at the age of 14 after a meteoric ascent through the development ranks.

“My son Bobby was called up to the Newcastle U18 team, which is a remarkable feat considering he’s only 14 years old,” his father Lee stated at the time.

“He’s doing well, and the people up there are coaching and teaching him properly.

“It’s a difficult climate since there are so many talented young players across the country.

“He’s doing well, but there will be ups and downs, which every young player goes through. As long as he works hard, listens to his coaches, and tries to do the right thing, he might have a chance to do something.”

In May of this year, Lee took to social media to dispute that Bobby had been offered a contract by Tottenham Hotspur.

According to the Daily Mail, Spurs are one of several clubs interested in signing the youngster, with Chelsea, both Manchester clubs, and Bayern Munich all expressing an interest.

Regardless of whether or not other clubs are keeping an eye on him, Clark now appears to be a lock to wear Red next season.

Once his Liverpool career gets underway, he’ll join Marc Bridge-u18s Wilkinson’s side at the Academy.