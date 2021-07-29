Liverpool are preparing a £41 million approach for Saul Niguez and a £40 million bid for Dusan Vlahovic.

The sole new addition to Liverpool’s squad this summer is Ibrahima Konate.

Jurgen Klopp will be looking to bolster his squad in order to contend for the Premier League title next season, but who will he sign?

Here, we look at some of the most recent rumors and assess how probable they are to come true.

Lille defender Sven Botman.

The Express, through Robin Bairner.

Liverpool have “changed their minds” after their reported pursuit of the Holland defender in January.

Amid the past transfer window, the 21-year-old was extensively linked with a move to Merseyside during the height of the Reds’ defensive troubles, with Jurgen Klopp eventually signing Ben Davies and Ozan Kabak on deadline day.

Spurs’ interest has also cooled, according to the source, with West Ham United, Newcastle United, and Norwich City also interested, but Atalanta are the favorites.

Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez.

The reflection in the mirror.

According to rumours in Spain, Liverpool is “ready to pay” for the Spanish midfielder.

Since his deal to La Liga rivals Barcelona fell through, the Reds have been extensively linked with the Atletico Madrid midfielder.

Despite having a £129 million release clause, Klopp’s side are apparently willing to match the Spanish champions’ £41 million demands and make an offer for him.

Fiorentina attacker Dusan Vlahovic.

The Telegraph is a British newspaper.

Liverpool are said to be interested in Fiorentina forward Dusan Vlahovic, while Tottenham are also keen in signing the Serbian striker.

It’s no secret that the Reds’ offensive ranks are in desperate need of reinforcements, and Vlahovic’s name has been linked with a move to Anfield on numerous occasions.

Spurs are in the market for a striker, with Manchester City increasing their interest as the future of Harry Kane remains uncertain.

According to the Telegraph, he is anticipated to cost more than £40 million after scoring 21 goals in the Italian top flight last season.