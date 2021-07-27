Liverpool are facing a £52 million commitment, which might have an influence on their summer transfer intentions.

Since agreeing to buy Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig in May, Liverpool’s main focus in the transfer market this summer has been on outgoings.

After suffering through an injury crisis at centre-back last season, the Reds lost no time in addressing the problem by agreeing to a £36 million deal for the 22-year-old.

With the start of the new Premier League season just two weeks away, Jurgen Klopp is still looking to enhance his squad, despite the financial consequences of the coronavirus pandemic.

Fans will be eager to see that change before the transfer market closes at the end of August, with a new midfielder to replace Gini Wijnaldum and a new forward on many fans’ wish lists.

However, Liverpool has been attempting to sell some of their surplus players in the meantime.

With the £12 million transfer of Harry Wilson to Fulham last week, the Reds have now made nearly £30 million in player sales, having already let Kamil Grabara, Liam Millar, Marko Grujic, and Taiwo Awoniyi to leave.

Xherdan Shaqiri has confirmed his desire to leave Liverpool in search of first-team football, and Loris Karius, Ben Davies, Nat Phillips, Rhys Williams, Neco Williams, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Ben Woodburn, Takumi Minamino, Divock Origi, and Sheyi Ojo are all expected to leave or at the very least be linked with moves away.

With the Reds virtually having recouped their whole Konate price, supporters will be hoping that subsequent player sales will help to bolster the club’s transfer coffers and allow Klopp to expand his team in the coming weeks.

However, because of Liverpool’s ongoing obligations, it’s anticipated that a large amount of the funds obtained would be used for Reds recruitment rather than new player signings this summer.

Thiago Alcantara and Diogo Jota joined Liverpool for £20 million and £41 million respectively last summer, with Liverpool potentially paying a further £5 million and £4 million in add-ons depending on their progress on Merseyside.

Despite the large sums agreed upon, the Reds were only obliged to pay small upfront fees to complete either purchase.

Liverpool was the only team that paid. “The summary has come to an end.”