Liverpool are close to signing a winger, after older players have been seen ‘swearing at’ the kid, according to reports.

For Friday, July 23, here is your Liverpool morning digest.

Bobby Clark, a promising Newcastle winger, is expected to join Liverpool in the coming weeks.

According to The Washington Newsday, a transfer is expected to be completed soon, with the majority of a deal already in place.

Lee Clark’s son, Bobby, is a Magpies legend. According to the Newcastle Chronicle, his current team “holds him in high regard.”

Clark was “regarded as one of the most promising kids in the club’s junior system,” according to the newspaper in 2019.

Bobby made his Newcastle u18s debut at the age of 14 after a meteoric ascent through the development ranks.

“My son Bobby was called up to the Newcastle U18 team, which is a remarkable feat considering he’s only 14 years old,” his father Lee stated at the time.

“He’s doing well, and the people up there are coaching and teaching him properly.

“It’s a difficult climate since there are so many talented young players across the country.

“He’s doing well, but there will be ups and downs, which every young player goes through. As long as he works hard, listens to his coaches, and tries to do the right thing, he might have a chance to do something.”

In Liverpool’s pre-season training tournament, Pep Lijnders unveiled the surprise winner of the’most spectacular goal award,’ as youth triumphed over experience.

The Reds are now in Austria for a pre-season training camp as they begin their preparations for the upcoming season.

Jurgen Klopp’s side drew 1-1 with Wacker Innsbruck and VfB Stuttgart in their 30-minute pre-season mini-game program on Tuesday night, with a slew of new faces in the lineup.

Liverpool identified ten academy youngsters in their 34-man training squad ahead of their trip to Austria, and the starlets appear to be excelling in the alps.

The ‘youth’ side, captained by Trent Alexander-Arnold, won the squad’s concluding tournament on Wednesday, according to Lijnders’ latest training camp journal.

While most would expect the most’spectacular’ goal to come from one of Liverpool’s recognized stars, it came from a regular on the bench.

According to Lijnders. “The summary has come to an end.”