Liverpool and FSG might follow Real Madrid’s lead and transform Anfield.

After grappling with the financial ramifications of the pandemic for the past 18 months or so, football club owners are once again focused on the game’s future and where the commercial profits might be found.

With a potentially lucrative licensing deal with PUBG Mobile, the makers of the Battlegrounds Mobile game, Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group have made moves in recent weeks to add partnerships with an eye on the future, with a potentially lucrative licensing deal with PUBG Mobile, the makers of the Battlegrounds Mobile game, to allow users to download officially licensed Liverpool merchandise for their online characters in game. It’s a game with over 1 billion users worldwide and annual earnings of more than £4.5 billion.

Then there was the partnership with LeBron James’ SpringHill Entertainment company, which he co-owns with Maverick Carter and is a Liverpool supporter. It’s a company that wants to change the way people consume content in the future, and it’s one in which FSG, RedBird Capital Partners, Nike, and Epic Games have all invested in recent weeks.

Simply selling advertising hoarding space has changed for some time now, thanks to the introduction of LED boards at Premier League stadiums, an advancement that has allowed traditional pitch side advertising to gain a financial boost as it becomes more visible to the Premier League’s ever-growing global audience.

In modern football, clubs form business partnerships for a variety of reasons, with Liverpool recently acquiring official publishing partners as well as an official cleaning and disinfection partner.

Kit deals, jersey sponsorships, and naming rights are all still quite lucrative, but clubs are now searching for ways to boost some of the more traditional aspects of commercial revenue in the digital age.

And, with Liverpool’s finger on the pulse when it comes to emerging technologies, the Real Madrid transaction might very well become part of Liverpool’s long-term strategy in the not-too-distant future.

According to SportBusiness, Real Madrid and computer software giant Adobe have entered into a supplier sponsorship agreement with the goal of delivering hyper-targeted pitch-side virtual advertising based on fan preferences.

Adobe Experience Cloud and Adobe Experience Platform will be used by the La Liga team. “The summary has come to an end.”