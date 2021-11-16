Liverpool and FSG are expected to get a large payoff after a ‘late bid’ resulted in a £400 million rise.

The sale of the Premier League’s TV rights in the United States is expected to bring in roughly £1.1 billion over a six-year cycle, according to Premier League owners last week.

The value of the Premier League’s media rights at home and abroad is hugely important to Liverpool and its owners, Fenway Sports Group, as it is their most profitable revenue stream, which helps to sustain investment in other aspects of the business.

For the first time in Premier League history, the next set of overseas rights is expected to exceed what is brought in domestically, with some estimating that the overall contract may be worth up to £10 billion over the next six years.

Whereas there was fear at the start of the epidemic that media revenues would have to be returned after the season was paused owing to COVID-19 and the influence this had on broadcasters’ schedules, there was anxiety that the market would not be as positive for the 2022/2025 cycles and beyond.

But, after securing early success in maintaining status quo in the domestic deal, with Sky TV, Amazon, and BT Sport agreeing to rollover their deal at the same price for another three years to avoid an auction process that could have driven down the value, the Premier League now looks set to land a record-breaking deal in the US to take it into new financial territory, and with the deal expected to be six years, it gives the kind of cost certainty that owes owes owes ow The domestic agreement is worth £5 billion, with the international agreement worth a little more.

The first round bid deadline was last Monday, with NBC, the current rights holder, and CBS the two contenders. However, a late bid from ESPN has triggered a second round of bidding, with a November 18 deadline. The entrance of ESPN was a big boon to Premier League executives, as it sparked a second round and increased the value of the competition.

According to the Financial Times, people close to the negotiations believe the deal will be worth £1.5 billion ($2 billion), or £400 million. “The summary has come to an end.”