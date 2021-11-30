Liverpool and Arsenal fans reacted angrily at Ray Kennedy’s return to Anfield.

After starring for both Liverpool and Arsenal in the 1970s and 1980s, Ray Kennedy was adored by fans of both clubs.

After suffering Parkinson’s Disease for more than half of his life, the Reds great passed away at the age of 70.

We go back to the legendary 4-4 tie between the two sides in April 2009, when Kennedy was given the warmest of welcomes on his return to Anfield, as fans of his former clubs came together to help collect funds to support both Kennedy and raise awareness for Parkinson’s disease.

Someone dressed in neither Liverpool red nor Arsenal yellow had to do something exceptional to steal the show at Anfield on Tuesday night, but a former player who played for both clubs with distinction did just that.

Forget about the thrills and spills of one of the greatest Premier League matches ever played, forget about Andrey Arshavin’s extraordinary ability to score a goal with nearly every touch, and momentarily ignore Yossi Benayoun’s emergence as a creative force of rare inventiveness and skill.

The night’s actual star was a 57-year-old man who, despite not kicking a ball, managed to bring the house down by just walking onto the pitch at the half-time break.

Ray Kennedy’s first timid steps out of the players tunnel in years concluded a stunning story of how the Liverpool and Arsenal star heroically battled the symptoms of Parkinson’s disease.

But it also conveyed another story about two sets of football fans who refused to forget a man they had idolized from the stands but had fallen on bad times. The Ray of Hope Appeal was established with the basic goal of providing practical assistance to Kennedy at a time when he most needed it.

The former England international no longer resides in Merseyside, and his tenure at Anfield ended more than 28 years ago.

His current residence is in the North East, and for a newer generation of Liverpool fans, this is their only true link. “The summary has come to an end.”