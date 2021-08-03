Liverpool and 11 other founding members of the European Super League have won a judicial case brought by UEFA.

After UEFA rejected a court decision from a Spanish court, the punishments of the 12 founding members of the European Super League will not be reversed.

Liverpool was one of six English clubs to acknowledge their involvement in the proposals, which sparked outrage among fans when they were announced in April.

Supporters protested the decision with banners outside Anfield, and the Reds quickly joined Chelsea and Manchester City in pulling out.

Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, and Manchester United have all pulled out of the race, but Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Juventus are still in the running.

Even now, Real president Florentino Perez insists that the competition is still alive, to the point where he has taken legal action to ensure that it may continue.

The 74-year-old Spanish businessman alleges that all 12 clubs interested in the breakaway signed binding contracts at the start of the process.

The most recent twist in the saga occurred last Friday, when a Madrid judge issued an order requiring UEFA to declare on its website that it will immediately withdraw all financial and sporting punishments.

According to The Times, the regulatory body has stated that it would not carry out the decision and that it is convinced that it will be upheld by the European court.

According to the article, UEFA seems unconcerned about the likelihood of a European Super League revival in the near future.

A source informed the publication, “The Super League plan is dead.” “It was slain by the fans, and there will be no resurrection.”

Liverpool and the other five English clubs have now been reintegrated into UEFA after accepting the governing body’s sanctions.

The Reds, along with the other five Premier League clubs engaged in the split, agreed to pay a total goodwill contribution of slightly over £22 million to fund grassroots and community programs.

The agreement also stated that any Premier League club attempting to compel a similar move to the Super League would be punished 30 points and fined £25 million.

The three European Superpowers remained on the day of the court’s decision. “The summary has come to an end.”