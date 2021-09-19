Liverpool analysis: Thiago’s bad luck continues, with Ibrahima Konate teaching him a valuable lesson early on.

a fresh sheet There are three points. The task has been completed.

But don’t be deceived into thinking Ibrahima Konate’s Premier League debut was simple and uncomplicated.

Instead, after Jurgen Klopp finally gave the £36 million summer signing his Liverpool debut, he was given a crash course in what to expect from English football.

Along with Virgil van Dijk’s calming presence – the Dutchman was making his 100th Premier League appearance for Liverpool – there were some natural early moments of worry as he settled into a totally new-look Reds defense.

The true test came in dealing with a Palace onslaught that included Wilfried Zaha’s pace, Christian Benteke’s strength, and replacement Odsonne Edouard’s exuberance.

Konate was pitted against all three in a one-on-one battle, and he came out on top just barely.

Early on, in a battle for a loose ball inside the area, the centre-back was simply too powerful for Zaha, and demands for a penalty were correctly waived away.

The marauding Benteke was then pursued by Konate, who remained firm until getting a foot on the ultimate shot and blocking for a corner.

And it was Edouard who the new kid had to deal with in the second half, unable to get a tackle in but gaining enough of a deflection on a close-range shot to allow Alisson Becker make a save.

Konate will keep trying to regain his footing. But he’ll be aware that not every game will be as challenging as this one.

There’s a growing fear that some things aren’t meant to be for Liverpool.

Thiago Alcantara can attest to this.

The Spaniard was a superb player in a midfield that had almost mythological status among Reds supporters for an hour against a tough Crystal Palace.

Even Jurgen Klopp was surprised to learn on Friday that the triad of Thiago, Fabinho, and Jordan Henderson had only started once before in the engine room.

That was the infamous 2-2 tie at Everton over a year prior, in which Thiago was sent off after a red-card challenge from Richarlison, and was subsequently sidelined for several months before being unable to play again due to injuries elsewhere.

When they played together against Palace, Henderson captaining Liverpool for the 200th time, there was a lot of suspense.

As it was at Goodison Park. “The summary has come to an end.”