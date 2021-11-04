Liverpool analysis: The truth about Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is revealed as Diego Simeone makes a mistake with Diogo Jota.

There are numerous reasons why Atletico Madrid’s visit to Anfield in March 2020 will be remembered.

Few people will be remembered with passion.

The all-action performance of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who crossed for Gini Wijnaldum to head home Liverpool’s goal before being replaced with eight minutes of the 90 left and watched the tie unravel during extra-time, was easily forgotten.

The fact that he made only his 11th start since Atletico’s comeback highlighted how injury and a lack of form had impeded his progress at Anfield.

Oxlade-inclusion Chamberlain’s comes after Jurgen Klopp dismissed criticism of the player following apparent inconsistency in his performance against Brighton at the weekend, when he was brought on as a late substitute for the injured Naby Keita.

With Fabinho’s return strengthening the midfield and allowing Jordan Henderson to move into a more natural all-round role, Oxlade-Chamberlain profited from the solidity surrounding him, coming within a whisker of scoring on one first-half effort and generally looking more secure in his game.

It wasn’t perfect – one errant ball almost led to an Atletico counter – but he’ll be confident heading into a busy few months.

After taking a knock, Oxlade-Chamberlain was greeted with a round of applause as he returned to the pitch for treatment, and he was later given a standing ovation when he was brought on as a precautionary late substitution.

Fans clearly see that he still has a role to play for Liverpool.

During his 18 months with Atletico Madrid, Diogo Jota played exactly zero competitive minutes.

But it didn’t take long for the Portuguese to remind everyone how the Spanish team’s loss continues to be Liverpool’s advantage.

Only 13 minutes had passed when Jota snuck in between two defenders to meet Trent Alexander-enticing Arnold’s cross and head Liverpool ahead.

Before that, the striker had scarcely touched the ball. But that is precisely why he is such a threat, since he is capable of making game-changing decisions in the blink of an eye.

Atletico goalkeeper Jan Oblak’s quick reflexes, one poor header, and a razor-thin offside call kept Jota from adding to his tally of five goals for the season.

Diego Simeone never really gave Jota a chance at Atletico, and he was sent back almost immediately. “The summary has come to an end.”