Liverpool analysis: Kaide Gordon strikes a deal as a new partnership takes shape.

During his brief Liverpool career, Kaide Gordon hasn’t been one to waste time.

The winger, who joined the club in February from Derby County, had progressed from the under-18s to the U23s before the end of last season.

And by standing up on the right flank against Norwich City at the age of 16 years 351 days, Gordon became the club’s fifth-youngest player, with only Harvey Elliott and Jack Robinson having started a competitive match at a younger age.

The adolescent can be satisfied with his energetic and promising performance.

Early on, Gordon drew loud applause from the away end as he chased down and forced Norwich defender Ben Gibson into handing over the ball.

But it’s his attacking talent that has the Academy buzzing, and he showed it in the first half when he darted in from the right wing, held off Dimitris Giannoulis, and thundered a low shot into the side-netting.

Gordon again impressed after the half, when he picked up the ball in a more central position and produced a superb throughball to set up Divock Origi for a chance.

Due to the youngster’s debut, Liverpool now owe Derby an extra £100,000 towards the £3 million or more they are expected to pay for his services.

Even after only 90 minutes of senior football, that appears to be a bargain. If they didn’t know who Gordon was before, they do now.

The Liverpool Academy had again another successful night.

Caoimhin Kelleher preserved a clean sheet on his 10th senior appearance, thanks to a penalty save from Christos Tzolis. The Irishman impressed once again with his assured handling and willingness to sweep up as sweeper keeper when needed.

Curtis Jones, a fellow Kirkby graduate, marked his 50th appearance with a strong performance, first in the holding role and then in his more familiar advanced position after the break.

Two more debutants, though, provided the most encouragement.

Conor Bradley, an 18-year-old right-back who was fast-tracked to the under-23 set-up last season, was recognized for his sustained growth.

Surprisingly, the Northern Ireland international became the first player from his homeland to play for the Reds since Sammy Smyth on April 24, 1954.

Bradley has established himself as an attacking full-back. “The summary has come to an end.”