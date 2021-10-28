Liverpool analysis: Joe Gomez is preparing for a fight as a fast-tracked surprise.

How quickly things can turn around.

Joe Gomez was perhaps third in the Liverpool centre-back pecking order this time last week following some encouraging appearances from the bench.

Ibrahima Konate’s outstanding performance at Old Trafford later forced a fast reassessment, with Gomez being catapulted into the starting lineup with Joel Matip.

And, like so many of his teammates, he looked unconvincing in the first half.

The England international looks sluggish and unsure, not least when he was dispossessed by Tom Barkhuizen, resulting in a passage of play from which Preston will be left scratching their heads as to how they didn’t score.

But, to his credit, Gomez refused to give up. And, with the help of Nat Phillips, who made his first appearance of the season in the second half, the 24-year-old was much improved in a more dominant, assured, and confident performance.

It’s easy to forget that Gomez, like Virgil van Dijk, is still working his way back to full health and form following a major knee injury.

However, unlike the Dutchman, he isn’t receiving as many minutes to regain his sharpness, increasing his recovery time.

There will undoubtedly be more to come. After all, Gomez has demonstrated throughout his Liverpool career that he will not back down from a fight for a starting spot.

It’s not difficult to imagine Liverpool starting the season without Adrian or Neco Williams.

Instead, the Reds were grateful that the pair had made it plain that they wanted to stay at Anfield.

Williams was making only his second start in almost ten months, his opportunities limited by Trent Alexander-importance Arnold’s and an injury earlier this season.

Rustiness was evident in his defensive duties at right-back in the first half, but it wasn’t until he was pushed forward to a flank role shortly before the hour that the Wales international became an influence – where he made an instant impression in brief run-outs at Watford and Atletico Madrid.

Indeed, it was his perseverance that led to both Liverpool goals, with him claiming one assist and a sort of assist, with his nose for an opening in the box proving important.

Being an understudy at Liverpool is one of the most thankless jobs there is. “The summary has come to an end.”