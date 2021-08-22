Liverpool after Brexit: A city full of regrets or a city poised to succeed in a post-Brexit Britain?

The United Kingdom has exited the European Union, taking with it Remain-supporting cities such as Liverpool. And the dust appears to be finally settling after years of heated discussion, deliberation, and negotiations.

Following the western-facing port city’s moderate support for Leave ahead to the 2016 referendum, an argument has subsequently evolved that Liverpool will thrive post-Brexit simply due to its geography.

Woody Johnson, the then-US ambassador to the UK, suggested as much during a visit to Liverpool in February last year.

There have been widespread stories of lorry driver shortages, supermarkets running out of products, and hospitality services unable to find workers in the months following ‘Brexit Day’ on January 1. It’s worth noting that the Covid epidemic has played a role in some or all of these problems.

Thus, in Liverpool – a city region recognized for its hospitality, industry, and maritime sectors, among other things – what impact has there been so far?

BusinessLive spoke with a number of influential business leaders to get a sense of what the long-term impact of Brexit will be on Liverpool.

Is it a battered port city, or one hoping to thrive in a post-EU Britain after some encouraging signs?

Elena Enciso, international trade manager of the Liverpool Chamber of Commerce, the city’s business voice, said the post-Brexit period had so far left many members perplexed, with the two greatest issues being rising prices and paperwork.

Despite the historic agreement on tariff-free trade inked on Christmas Eve last year, British firms’ access to the EU market is still hindered by factors such as “non-tariff barrier expenses.”

Ms Enciso, who described a “nightmare of paperwork” and many businesses being “overwhelmed,” said: “It’s not like doing business with Japan or Australia will cure the problem.”

“Continuing to trade with Europe is critical since it is still the primary trading partner for many businesses.

“As a result, customs declarations and papers will continue to exist, incurring additional costs.

“Increased documentation is also a concern, especially in the food industry, with health certificates and agricultural.”

