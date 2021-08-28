Liverpool accomplished something against Burnley that they had been unable to do all season.

Liverpool has won both of their Premier League games so far this season and has yet to concede a goal.

Following a 3-0 win away at Norwich City on the opening day, the Reds won 2-0 against Burnley in front of a sell-out crowd at Anfield for the first time in 18 months.

If Jurgen Klopp’s team is to launch a credible title push, they cannot afford to fall behind their title rivals in the early stages of the season, and there is indication the Reds are gaining ground.

Liverpool’s win over Burnley was a great performance from Klopp’s side, and it can only be a good indication for Reds fans since Chelsea is the next team to visit Anfield.

Both teams have six points from their first two games of the season, and Saturday’s matchup between Virgil van Dijk and Romelu Lukaku is set to be a thriller.

Josh Williams discusses why Liverpool’s performance against Burnley was superior than their triumph at Carrow Road in the latest episode of the Analysing Anfield podcast: “It was a better effort than the Norwich game in my opinion, and that is what you want to see.

“As the season progresses, you want to see the slow improvement and the sense of momentum pick up.

“I believe Liverpool is heading in the right path. It’s good to have two victories under your belt; you can’t afford to be left behind at the start, and Liverpool aren’t. In terms of shots, Liverpool had 28 to Burnley’s nine.

“The predicted goals were 2.9 for Liverpool and 0.73 for Burnley, so it was a 3-1 win and 63 percent possession, so it was a really dominant performance.

“If you’re giving them performance data every week, you’re very unlikely to lose, and even more unlikely to draw.

“You should be able to win the majority of the games there. Liverpool had 28 shots in that game, which is more than they had in any Premier League match last season.

“The previous season’s high was 27, which came against Burnley.”

“The summary comes to an end.”