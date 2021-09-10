Live Updates: The White House COVID Team Holds a Briefing Following Biden’s Vaccine Mandate Announcement.

Following President Joe Biden’s announcement of sweeping new vaccine requirements and other measures to battle the spread of COVID-19 in the United States, the White House COVID-19 Response Team will host a news briefing on Friday.

The briefing will be led by Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Anthony Fauci, president’s chief medical advisor, and White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Jeffrey Zients.

During his Thursday speech, Biden said that his administration’s six-pronged plan to combat the COVID outbreak includes additional immunization mandates for approximately 100 million workers across a variety of industries. This includes executive branch employees, federal government contractors, federal Head Start educators, all hospital personnel, and other health-care professionals.

COVID-19 testing will be increased by the government acquiring and distributing more rapid tests, expanding free testing to 10,000 pharmacies across the country, and making at-home rapid tests accessible for purchase at certain stores, according to Biden. In addition, the president announced the deployment of more military health personnel to assist Americans hospitalized with the virus, as well as plans to expand the availability of monoclonal antibody therapy.

The press conference will begin at 11:30 a.m. ET and will be streamed live here.

