Live updates on the kidnappings in Haiti: The US is requesting the release of 17 missionaries kidnapped by the Notorious Gang.

According to Haitian police inspector Frantz Champagne, a known Haitian gang kidnapped 17 persons from a U.S.-based missionary group east of Port-au-Prince on Saturday.

The 400 Mawozo kidnapped 16 Americans and one Canadian from Christian Aid Ministries in Ohio. According to the group, five children, seven women, and five adults were abducted in the Croix des Bouquets area while visiting an orphanage.

In a statement, Christian Aid Ministries said, “Join us in prayer for those who are being held hostage, the kidnappers, and the families, friends, and churches of those affected.” “As a group, we’ve given this circumstance to God and are trusting him to see us through.” The 400 Mawazo were accused earlier this year of kidnapping a group of Catholic priests and nuns. They were eventually allowed to leave.

In a statement, the US State Department said it is cooperating with Haitian authorities on the inquiry.

Following the death of President Jovenel Mose in July and a 7.2-magnitude earthquake that killed over 2,200 people in August, violence and civil unrest have increased in Haiti.

According to the Associated Press, a demonstration is planned for Monday to protest the country’s lack of security.

In the wake of a kidnapping, the US has issued a Level 4 travel alert for Haiti.

After 16 American citizens were kidnapped outside of Port-au-Prince, the US Embassy in Haiti issued a Level 4 “do not travel” alert for the country.

“Kidnapping, crime, civil upheaval, and COVID-19,” according to the advisory.

“Kidnapping is common, and victims frequently include U.S. citizens,” according to the statement. “Kidnappers may employ sophisticated planning or seize unanticipated situations, and convoys have been targeted. Ransom discussions are common in kidnapping instances, and U.S. citizens have been physically abused as a result of kidnappings. Families of victims have spent thousands of dollars to have their loved ones rescued.” In the probe, the State Department verified that it is collaborating with local authorities.

“One of the primary priorities of the Department of State is the welfare and safety of US citizens abroad,” a spokeswoman said in a statement. “We’ve been in regular communication with senior Haitian officials and will continue to collaborate with them and other interagency partners.”