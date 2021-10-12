Live Updates on the Gabby Petito Case: The Teton County Coroner to Present Autopsy Results.

The autopsy results for Gabby Petito, 22, will be presented by the Teton County Coroner on Tuesday, approximately three weeks after her corpse was discovered and identified after a countrywide search.

According to a press statement from the coroner’s office, Dr. Brent Blue will hold a press conference on the autopsy’s findings at 2:30 p.m. ET. Petito’s death was initially considered a homicide by the coroner, but no details on what may have caused her unusual disappearance and death have been released.

Petito went missing on September 11, prompting a massive search and rescue operation that led to her body being discovered in Wyoming’s Grand Teton National Park. Petito’s fiancé, Brian Laundrie, was named as a person of interest in the case after returning from a cross-country road trip without her, and authorities are still looking for him.

