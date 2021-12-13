Live updates from the Kentucky Tornadoes: The death toll continues to rise as the search for victims continues. Continue.

The Devastation Left In The Wake Of A Deadly Kentucky Tornado That Destroyed Homes And Buildings

Over the weekend, four tornadoes struck Kentucky.

Sixty-four individuals have died, and the death toll is continuously climbing.

The victims range in age from 5 months to 86 years.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear estimates that it will take “years” for all of the communities in 18 counties to recover.

Officials may not know the final death and destruction toll for several weeks.

After a horrific tornado ripped across Kentucky, the death toll is rising.

A series of devastating storms ripped through western Kentucky Friday night and Saturday morning, killing 64 people and leaving at least 105 more missing.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear warned during a Monday press conference that the death toll will grow in the coming days, and that rescuers are still sifting among the debris in the hopes of a miracle.

“At this time, we believe there are at least 105 Kentuckians who have gone missing, and we’re still looking for them,” he said.