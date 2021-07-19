Live updates as a verdict on Liverpool’s World Heritage Status is expected.

A judgment is due today that might result in Liverpool's World Heritage status being revoked. A draft UNESCO study released last month proposed that the city be removed from the World Heritage list and lost the status it has held since 2004. This suggestion came ahead of a multi-day meeting of UNESCO's World Heritage Committee. Liverpool's status will be considered today at the virtual meeting, which will be held in Fuzhou, China, before delegates make a final vote on whether Liverpool's status should be stripped – or if the decision should be deferred. For more than a decade, Liverpool's World Heritage status has been in jeopardy. Peel Land and Property's £5 billion Liverpool Waters development in the city's north docks was the catalyst for the danger. Everton's now-approved plans for a new £500 million stadium at Bramley Moore Dock have piqued the historic body's interest. Liverpool Council recently produced a comprehensive study in reaction to the probable loss of the classification, detailing how over £700 million has been invested in improving 119 assets inside the World Heritage Site's six character zones over the last few years. We'll keep you up to date on the crunch meeting and the decision as soon as it's made.