Live Updates: Antony Blinken Testifies Before the House Foreign Affairs Committee About Afghanistan Withdrawal.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken will speak before the House Foreign Affairs Committee on Monday afternoon about the US departure from Afghanistan.

Blinken will be questioned on the Biden administration’s decision to withdraw troops before all American citizens and allies were evacuated in the run-up to the August 31 deadline.

Members of Congress are anticipated to question the secretary on the number of American citizens and Afghan friends still in Afghanistan and how the administration plans to bring them out.

The committee may also question Blinken about the administration’s failure to heed intelligence community warnings about the Taliban’s quick takeover and the bombing at the Kabul airport that killed 13 US military members.

House Republicans are also expected to express concerns about the vetting procedure for evacuees transported into the United States, as well as the US-Taliban alliance.

Last Monday, Blinken told reporters that the Taliban are seeking international legitimacy and backing. “Any legitimacy, any support will have to be earned, and everyone who participated in today’s discussion agreed on that.”

This hearing comes after two Republican House members filed articles of impeachment against Blinken, claiming that the secretary misled the president and abandoned American interests in Afghanistan.

“In his involvement in the withdrawal of American soldiers and diplomatic assets from Afghanistan, Secretary Blinken has failed to honorably uphold his oath and has instead presided over a reckless abandoning of our nation’s interests, security, and values,” the papers stated.

Democrats in the House are likely to focus on America’s efforts in Afghanistan over the last two decades, which have spanned four presidents.

President Joe Biden praised the withdrawal efforts as a “amazing accomplishment” and defended his choice to withdraw troops from Kabul and bring the US war in Afghanistan to a close.

Blinken is also scheduled to testify before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Tuesday.

Throughout the day, keep an eye on this website’s live blog for updates on the hearing.