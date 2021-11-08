Live on This Morning, Holly Willoughby has an on-air accident.

On This Morning, Holly Willoughby was dragged to the floor by a dog.

As she and Phillip Schofield presented a piece, the 40-year-old was clutching Ned.

The two were discussing the UK’s first dog-specific television channel.

DogTV is a 24-hour, seven-day-a-week service that has been proved to reduce separation anxiety, loneliness, and stress.

The curriculum also teaches pet owners how to care for their animals.

When Holly’s dog Ned was brought into the This Morning studio with several other dogs, he became overly enthusiastic and decided to go for a walk.

He, on the other hand, dragged Holly behind him, dragging her off the couch and onto the floor.

“Ned, Ned, come back,” Holly begged.

However, as soon as she was able to sit up and regain her composure, Ned attempted to dash off-set once more.

Phillip burst out laughing as Holly was thrown to the ground once more.

Fans back home were as enthralled, with one tweeting: “Sorry, Holly, but this was amazing. Ned only wanted to get a W or see his mother.” “Awww Ned is so cute lol,” Krishna said. “Haha,” Roisin tweeted, along with a cry-laughter emoji.

Charlie also wrote: “Ned is really cute! He wants to take a look around the studio.”