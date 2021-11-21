‘Live life to the fullest,’ and other lessons from the year 2021.

We asked readers of The Washington Newsday what they learned from the year 2021, and we received hundreds of responses.

Although the mass immunization program restored some sort of normalcy by allowing practically all restrictions to be eased, it was still a trying time for many.

Many guests emphasized the significance of family and friends, while others shared heartbreaking stories about loved ones who had died.

The following are some of the responses we received in response to the question, “What has 2021 taught you?”

“Life is very brief,” Geraldine Brennan Keogh said. “We lost our beloved brother in September and nothing is the same.”

“To live life to the fullest and take nothing for granted….lucky to be alive,” Sue Salkeld remarked.

“Just very glad that we’re still here and realize make every day great,” Irene Colligan said. “Hope we all stay healthy.”

“That you can only rely on yourself,” Morgan L Emz stated.

Ruth MJ responded in great detail: “This was the year I was diagnosed with autism, following years of wondering why I couldn’t seem to fit in anywhere. Why, despite my best efforts, I rubbed some individuals the wrong way. I couldn’t understand why I couldn’t wear certain clothes or tolerate the feel of makeup. Why, despite being an adult, I still had tantrums (meltdowns). Why did I always get outstanding marks but struggled to understand simple directions at times, and why did people think I was joking when I asked for clarification over and over? There’s a lot more. So, while there were some difficult lessons this year, I also learned something really useful.” According to Lou O’Riley, “In a second, your entire life can change. Cherish your loved ones and live in the now.” Emma Jurczyk expressed her thoughts as follows: “Do what is best for you and your family. It’s far too short of a life to have wickedness in it.” “Never assume that loved ones will always be there; don’t take their presence in your life for granted, as you may find yourself without them one day; time is precious; enjoy everyone you love every single day!” stated Anna Clarke. “Take each day as it comes and always be optimistic,” Linda Hall advised. Veronica Hynes is a writer. “The summary has come to an end.”