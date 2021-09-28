Live Government Shutdown Updates: Republicans and Democrats have 38 hours to avoid a government shutdown if a bill fails.

Amid a party disagreement over federal spending and a debt ceiling extension, Congress is on the verge of running out of time to avoid a government shutdown.

On Monday, the Senate failed to pass a government budget measure after a 48 to 50 vote, with Republicans voting no. The bill included a debt ceiling increase, which Republicans have stated they reject.

The federal government will face a partial shutdown if the federal spending bill is not passed by Thursday at midnight. The shutdown will result in the closure of federal museums, parks, and other non-essential services until a financial agreement is achieved.

December 2018 to January 2019 was the last time the government failed to reach a deal before the deadline.

