LIVE EUROMILLIONS RESULTS: On September 3, the winning EuroMillions numbers for the £14 million prize were announced.

If you match all of the winning EuroMillions numbers for tonight’s draw, it may be the perfect way to close the month. With tonight’s jackpot of £14 million, you could retire right away and start living the life of your dreams. As soon as the Euromillions and Thunderball results are available, they will be posted here. Consider what you could do with all that money: travel the world, spoil your family and friends, or donate to charity. If you got tonight’s winning numbers, you’d have access to all of these options and more. So here are the crucial figures, good luck! Every Tuesday and Friday, the EuroMillions draw takes held; a ticket costs £2.50 and includes automatic admission into the UK Millionaire Maker draw, which guarantees the creation of new UK millionaires every week. The prize could reach €190 million (about £167 million).