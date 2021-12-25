Littlewood’s construction, estimated to cost £70 million, is one of Liverpool’s major 2022 projects.

Plans are being created for a £70 million makeover at the Littlewoods building on Edge Lane, which could include new studios, office space, and other amenities.

As part of her Christmas and New Year speech to the city, Liverpool Mayor Joanne Anderson discussed the council’s intentions for the next year.

“On Edge Lane, we’re working to complement the recently completed council and combined authority funded film studio, known as ‘The Depot,’ with the potential £70 million redevelopment of the iconic Littlewoods building, complete with plans for major studios, creative office space, and new media facilities,” said Mayor Anderson, who has been in office since May.

It’s one of several projects mentioned by the Princes Park councilman.

“We recently submitted an agreement to build the city’s first operational,” she continued.