Littlewood’s Building will be transformed into one of the UK’s largest film studios for £70 million.

A £70 million plan has been proposed to transform Liverpool’s famous Littlewoods building into one of the country’s largest TV and film complexes.

Liverpool City Council has released details of its groundbreaking plans for the famed Edge Lane site, which it says would create 4,000 jobs and transform the city into one of Europe’s major television and film centers.

There are plans for a new creative office space and additional media facilities at the site, in addition to significant studios.

The former Littlewoods empire’s art-deco headquarters has been abandoned for decades and is in serious disrepair, including fire damage in 2018.

A landmark building from the 1950s with breathtaking views might be converted into a restaurant.

A report put out suggestions for a substantial redevelopment in two phases, with consent sought to commence an £8 million cleanup first phase in early 2022, which will go to the council’s cabinet meeting for approval next week.

If approved, the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority will provide phase one money to the building’s present leaseholders, Capital and Centric, to carry out site investigations, remediation, and major scheme design work.

The £8 million required is part of a larger £17 million funding package approved by the Combined Authority, of which £3 million has already been delivered to The Depot studios.

To allow the delivery of the repairs, Capital and Centric’s present lease will be surrendered and re-granted for a shorter duration as part of this finance package.

Phase one will take around a year to complete, and after phase two is thoroughly costed, a full development contract might be awarded.

Phase two will require a fully-costed financial package, with the council and combined authority both planning to invest £12 million and a commercial lender being sought for the remaining funds.

Twickenham Studios and Liverpool John Moores University are two proposed significant anchor tenants for the proposal, which would be subject to planning consent.

The Littlewoods Studios idea would also be considered as a complement to the newly finished ‘The Depot’ studio, which was supported by the Council and the Combined Authority.

The Liverpool Film Office manages these two 20,000sq ft temporary filming sets, which opened last month and have already seen a rush of activity. “The summary has come to an end.”