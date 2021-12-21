‘Little superstar’ spreads Christmas cheer to ailing kids.

Children in hospitals across the region are receiving Christmas cheer because to an eight-year-old girl who is facing health issues.

Poppy Jones and her mother Sharon have been collecting money for children who will be spending Christmas in hospitals across Merseyside and Cheshire.

Poppy, from Ellesmere Port, has digestive problems and is frequently in agony and discomfort.

Poppy had her huge colon removed and a colostomy bag installed last year, but that hasn’t prevented her from trying to help others for the fourth year in a row around Christmas.

Sharon, 38, told The Washington Newsday that she had wanted to help since she was five years old. Poppy wanted to start raising money for [other children]after realizing she wasn’t alone, so she performed a seven-mile walk when she was five,” she said.

“It simply got worse from there.” Poppy was afraid about being in the hospital for the holidays, so she organized a Christmas toy party during which we filled an ambulance with presents.

“Since then, we’ve been doing the same thing – this will be her fourth Christmas doing it.”

People have been extremely generous in donating toys and sweets for the children in the hospital, according to Sharon and Poppy.

The Poppy Power initiative has received donations from all throughout the country.

“This year, I’m very shocked since people are struggling right now with everything that’s going on, but people surprise you at this time of year,” Sharon remarked.

“People who have children understand what we’re trying to do because they wouldn’t want their child in a hospital.”

“If children must be admitted to the hospital, we aim to make their stay as pleasant as possible.”

Companies like Morrisons have given to the cause, according to Sharon, and the LFC Foundation even provided an autographed jersey, which they raffled off to raise money for toys.

The funds were mostly donated to the Countess of Chester Hospital and Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, both of which Poppy is a supporter.

Thousands of youngsters have benefited from Poppy’s donations to hospitals throughout the years, according to Sharon.

“At this time of year, they get an awful lot of donations,” she remarked.

