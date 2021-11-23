Little Caesars Pizza employees are held at gunpoint by a man with an AK-47 over a long wait.

According to local authorities, a 63-year-old Tennessee man was arrested on November 9 for reportedly holding Little Caesars staff at gunpoint after being told he would have to wait 10 minutes for his pizza.

According to WATE-TV, a local television station, Charles Doty Jr. became enraged over the wait time at the Knoxville eatery when employees told him how long it would take for his pizza to cook.

According to WATE, he also reportedly requested free breadsticks.

Doty allegedly left the restaurant to wait for his pizza, but returned with an AK-47 assault rifle and demanded that the employees give him his food right away, according to the TV station. According to reports, another diner who had already received her pepperoni pizza offered it to him.

According to the station, he allegedly fled the site before police arrived about 9 p.m.

WATE reports that Doty was eventually caught and charged with four charges of aggravated assault and one count of aggravated kidnapping. He is being jailed on a $90,000 bail and is due in court on November 29.

Surveillance footage allegedly captured him threatening an employee who attempted to leave the restaurant after his shift had ended. The victim then raced to the restaurant’s back and dialed 911.

According to the station, aggravated kidnapping is punishable by up to 60 years in prison and a maximum punishment of $50,000 in Tennessee.

Little Caesars’ representative was sought for comment by Washington Newsday.

Doty isn’t the first dissatisfied client to threaten personnel at a retail or restaurant during a dispute. There have been numerous such events of this nature, particularly in relation to COVID-19 safety standards.

In November, a man threatened an employee at a McDonald’s in Sydney, Australia, when the client refused to wear a mask. The man raises his voice and throws his mask at the staffer in a video shared to TikTok. He then proceeded to slam his fist against the plexiglass barrier that separated personnel from consumers.

In June, a client at a Starbucks in Miami Gardens, Florida, threatened a barista with a gun over a disagreement regarding cream cheese. The employee was concerned that if she didn’t give him the cream cheese, her life would be jeopardized, according to police.

A 42-year-old man from Iowa was also arrested in June. This is a condensed version of the information.