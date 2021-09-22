Lithuanians are being urged to throw away Chinese phones due to fears of censorship.

After a government study discovered hazards to personal data security as well as remote censoring features that might block phrases like “free Tibet” and “Taiwan independence,” Lithuania has recommended its residents to dispose of their Chinese smartphones as soon as possible.

“Our recommendation is to not buy new Chinese phones, and to get rid of those already purchased as quickly as reasonably possible,” Lithuanian Deputy Defense Minister Margiris Abukevicius told Reuters on Tuesday after completing a cybersecurity assessment of three 5G-capable devices manufactured by Chinese phone makers.

The results of an August investigation into the Xiaomi Mi 10T 5G, Huawei P40 5G, and OnePlus 8T 5G—devices supplied to Lithuanian customers since 2020 and “identified as somewhat risky by the international community,” according to Abukevicius—were detailed in a report released by the Defense Ministry’s internet security body.

According to the report, experts discovered three cybersecurity flaws in the Xiaomi phone, one in the Huawei phone, and none in the OnePlus model.

While its investigation into the Huawei smartphone discovered that the AppGallery—the company’s built-in app store—could possibly route users to malware-infected apps, its results on Xiaomi’s 5G gadget were particularly noteworthy.

The cited companies have yet to reply to the study publicly. All three have been contacted for comment by this publication.

According to the study published by the Lithuanian Defense Ministry’s National Cyber Security Centre, the phone’s Mi Browser—the company’s primary web browser—”collects and regularly sends out data on as many as 61 capabilities regarding user actions on the device.”

“This, in our opinion, is excessive data collection on user activity. Another risk factor is that the vast amount of statistical data is delivered through encrypted channel to Xiaomi servers in third countries that do not comply with the General Data Protection Regulation and is also stored there,” said Tautvydas Baksys, the center’s Innovation and Training Division chief.

According to the article, the Xiaomi smartphone has an incorporated “technical functionality that might control the content of downloaded material,” which could conflict with Lithuania’s freedom of speech requirement.

The function—currently blocked for the European market but capable of being remotely activated without user consent—included 449 terms and phrases in Chinese characters at the time of the examination, it noted. This is a condensed version of the information.