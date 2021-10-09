Listen to Maria Ressa’s reaction after learning she had won the Nobel Peace Prize.

On Friday, the Nobel Peace Prize was presented to Filipino-American journalist Maria Ressa for her “courageous fight for freedom of expression, which is a precondition for democracy and sustainable peace.”

Ressa found out she was one of this year’s laureates only 10 minutes before the Norwegian Global Committee announced it at 11 a.m. local time from Oslo, Norway.

“Oh my God,” Ressa exclaims as committee officials inform her that she was picked for her commitment to press liberties despite mounting pressure from the Philippines’ authoritarian ruler, Rodrigo Duterte.

“I’m speechless,” she stated when she first heard the news. “I’m actually at another event right now, but my God! Thank you very much! Oh, my goodness! This is—I’m at a loss for words. Thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank” Watch the entire call from Oslo in the video above.

Ressa, a Fulbright scholar, co-founded Rappler, a digital media firm noted for its investigative journalism investigating government corruption in her home country and Philippine elected politicians with financial conflicts of interest to their political goals.

She is the 18th woman to win the Nobel Peace Prize, and in 2018, she was named one of Time’s “persons of the year.”

“As a journalist and the CEO of Rappler, Ressa has demonstrated herself to be a fearless supporter of freedom of expression,” the committee added.

“Rappler has criticized the Duterte administration’s harsh and violent anti-drug campaign. The campaign’s death toll is so high that it resembles a war waged against the country’s own people “the statement went on to say “Ms. Ressa and Rappler have also revealed how social media is being used to promote fake news, bully opponents, and distort public debate,” according to the statement. She dedicated her award to Rappler and called it “a acknowledgement of the hardships, but also hopefully of how we’re going to win the struggle for truth, the battle for facts: We hold the line” in an interview shortly after the prize was announced. “This demonstrates that the Nobel Peace Prize committee recognized that a world devoid of facts is a world devoid of truth and trust,” the 58-year-old stated.

Since 1992, 87 journalists have been slain in the Philippines, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists.

