List of ‘unsafe’ abortion facility failures that ‘placed women at risk.’

After a devastating inspection revealed a litany of shortcomings that put women in danger, an abortion facility has been placed under special restrictions.

After a quick examination by health watchdog the Care Quality Commission, the Merseyside branch of independent charity the British Pregnancy Advisory Service (BPAS) was judged ‘inadequate’ overall (CQC).

The CQC discovered that some staff were failing to identify women at risk of deterioration following surgery, that major incidents were not being properly reported and investigated, and that drugs were not being maintained and supplied in a safe manner.

If adjustments are not made by early next year, the watchdog has warned that action, including the closure of the facility, may be taken.

Pressures tied to covid, BPAS told The Washington Newsday, had caused standards to drop, and it promised to enhance its procedures.

The CQC also gave clinics in Doncaster and Middlesbrough poor ratings, in addition to the BPAS Merseyside clinic in Parkfield Road, Aigburth.

The CQC decided to investigate after several women scheduled for surgical termination were relocated from the Yorkshire and North East facilities to BPAS Merseyside on June 9 and 10, due to a surgeon shortage.

There was no space available in nearby NHS hospitals, and because the women had already been given medicine to prepare for the procedure, an immediate transfer was required.

“There was no indication of the need to transfer, the care delivered during that period, or the delays they faced with their treatment in their records or discharge plan,” the CQC said of the risk assessments for these patients.

“Patients were at risk of harm because the service lacked a standard operating procedure for moving patients safely to alternate BPAS locations in the event of service outage.”

The unannounced inspection, which took place on August 4 this year, discovered a slew of issues at the Merseyside facility.

Staff at the BPAS clinic utilized an early warning scoring system called MEWS to identify the potential of complications after surgery, according to the paper.

“We checked MEWS charts in ten patient records, and nine out of ten records were wrongly completed,” the inspectors noted.

“We discovered that observations had not been made in five records.”

“The summary comes to an end.”