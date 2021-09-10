Lisa’s debut solo album, Embracing Her Thai Heritage, is praised by Blackpink fans as “stunning.”

Lisa, a member of the K-pop girl group Blackpink, has released her first solo album, Lalisa, which includes the title tune.

On September 10, the band’s official YouTube channel published the new track “Lalisa” along with a music video.

The new album also includes the songs “Money” and “Lalisa,” as well as instrumental versions of each.

Lisa appears in the new music video in a variety of locations, including riding a motorcycle in an urban night setting and riding a dirt bike in a desert-like environment, as well as pole dancing.

The video earned a million likes on YouTube in two hours and five minutes, according to a tweet from the World Music Awards. At the time of publishing, it had over 11 million views in the two hours since it first aired.

Lisa revealed at a press conference before the release of her new single that it showcases “the strength of my name and my confident side.” I’m hoping that when people hear the music, they’ll think to themselves, “Wow, this is it.” Soompi stated on Friday, “This is something only Lisa can achieve.”

The Thai-born singer also stated that she wanted the new song and music video to have a “Thai vibe” and “Thai flair,” which she achieved by integrating parts of her Thai heritage, such as clothing.

According to Soompi, Lisa stated, “The set and clothing also reflect that Thai spirit perfectly.” “I was pretty pleased with how it turned out. In the music video, I also wore Thai attire. I think the end outcome is really nice.”

On Twitter, where the word “Lisa” has been trending since the release, fans have praised the new tune and music video in multiple postings.

User @lalisahourIy captioned photos of Lisa in the new song video, “so pleased she got to embrace her culture, she looks amazing LALISA DEBUT DAY #LISA #LALISA.” Since it was tweeted, the post has received over 1,000 likes.

“Black and pink crown belong to WE” exactly tell em lisa,” user @diorjenmin tweeted, sharing a Thai-themed segment from the new video. At the time of publication, the video had over 34,000 views after being submitted by user @jenchwe.