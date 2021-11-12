Lisa Murkowski announces her re-election bid and takes aim at ‘outsiders’ like Trump.

Senator Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, a Republican, announced her reelection run on Friday, putting her in a contest against Kelly Tshibaka, a Donald Trump-endorsed opponent, according to the Associated Press.

Murkowski is one of seven Republican senators who voted against convicting former President Barack Obama following the January 6 Capitol riot, and has been a target of his ire ever since.

Despite the fact that Trump was convicted of inciting insurgency in his second impeachment hearing, despite the support of a few Republicans, he has taken retaliatory action against Murkowski and others. Trump has stated that “Lisa Murkowski is toxic for Alaska,” in addition to promoting her major opponent, Tshibaka, who declared her candidacy in late March. According to the Associated Press, Murkowski is now the only one of the seven senators up for reelection. Murkowski touts herself as “independent and tough” in a campaign ad published Friday, firing back at Trump and other “outsiders” competing for her seat.

“In this race, strangers from the lower 48 will try to take Alaska’s Senate seat for their partisan goals,” Murkowski stated in the ad. “They don’t comprehend our situation, and to be honest, they don’t give a damn about your future.”

“Any politician or special interest that threatens our way of life will always have my back,” she added.

Murkowski’s reelection campaign will be widely followed around the country as Trump attempts to delegitimize a senator with a long political history in Alaska. Frank Murkowski, her father, was a former governor and long-serving senator from Alaska.

Lisa Murkowski has been a member of the Senate since 2002, when her father appointed her to fill the remainder of his unexpired term after he was elected governor of Alaska. Since 1981, Murkowski has served as Alaska’s senator.

She has previously defied the Republican Party. Murkowski lost her primary in 2010, but ran a write-in campaign against a hardline Republican challenger and won the general election.

"I want him to resign," Murkowski said in an interview with the Anchorage Daily News after a disturbance by Trump supporters at the Capitol on January 6. I'd like him to leave. He's already done enough harm." The Alaska Republican Party has condemned Murkowski.