Lisa Banes, the star of Gone Girl, died ten days after being hit by a car in New York City.

Lisa Banes, who starred in the film Gone Girl, died ten days after being injured in a hit-and-run accident in New York City.

Banes, 65, died on Monday at Mount Sinai Morningside Hospital after being struck by a scooter or motorcycle while crossing a roadway on June 4, according to a police department official.

Banes starred in a number of television episodes and films, including Gone Girl (2014) and Cocktail (1988) starring Tom Cruise.

She appeared in Nashville, Madam Secretary, Masters Of Sex, and NCIS, among other shows.

She appeared on Broadway several times, including in the Neil Simon play Rumors in 1988, the musical High Society in 1998, and the Noel Coward play Present Laughter in 2010.

Banes was hit while crossing Amsterdam Avenue on her way to visit her alma mater, the Juilliard School, according to her manager, David Williams.

Banes was married to Kathryn Kranhold, a contributing reporter for the Centre for Public Integrity, and lived in Los Angeles.

On Tuesday, friends and colleagues grieved Banes on Twitter.

Jill Sobule, a vocalist, tweeted, “Just busted.” “Lisa Banes was amazing, hilarious, and kind-hearted, and she always went out of her way to assist me get through difficult moments. She was adored by a large number of people.”

Actor Seth McFarlane expressed his sorrow over the passing of Banes, with whom he collaborated on his TV show The Orville.

McFarlane wrote, “Her stage presence, charm, competence and brilliance were only equaled by her everlasting kindness and graciousness toward all of us.”

There have been no arrests by the police.