Lisa Armstrong, Ant McPartlin’s ex, talks about her ‘amazing’ transformation.

Lisa Armstrong has stunned her followers with her “amazing” transformation.

With her 123k Instagram followers, Ant McPartlin’s ex-wife published a photo with new partner James Green.

According to Mirror Online, the Strictly Come Dancing make-up artist looked thrilled while attending a wedding in a stunning floral outfit.

“A lovely day spent with lovely friends,” she remarked. @lotttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttt What a fantastic day…. I adore you both… @james green83 and I had the time of my life!!”

After Lisa’s divorce from TV star Ant, she met James in the summer of 2020.

Lisa wore her short blonde hair down and braided across her crown, while James looked dashing in a navy blue suit.

Her fans swamped the comments section with admiration for her ‘beautiful’ appearance.

“You look lovely,” Margaret said. “What a lovely couple.”

Jen commented, “You’re looking stunning!” “I adore that gown.”

“The happiness radiating from you,” Dian observed. It’s breathtaking. Xxx”

“Love your dress, Lisa,” Gwen remarked, “you look stunning.”

Lisa and Ant were married for 12 years before their divorce in 2018.

She recently made waves when she blasted Ant and Dec’s staff during their National Television Award celebration for Best Presenter.

The celebrity couple made history by winning the award for the twentieth time in a row, but Lisa added, “And you don’t care who you screw over in the process.” “Way to go.”