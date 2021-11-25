Lisa Armstrong, Ant McPartlin’s ex, stuns viewers with her ‘beautiful’ look.

Lisa Armstrong astonished her fans by revealing her makeover.

Last night’s episode of Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two featured Ant McPartlin’s ex-wife.

Lisa shone in a stunning black top and glittery skirt on the BBC spin-off programme, where she works as a make-up artist on the popular dancing competition.

With a snap uploaded with her 128K Instagram followers, the 45-year-old sent fans into a frenzy.

She said in the caption: “And now we’re off… @lisadaveyhair @bbcstrictly #ITT @bbcstrictly #ITT @bbcstrictly #ITT @bbcstrictly With the lovely @jmanrara, we’re talking all things hair and make-up design. Tonight at 6.30 p.m., I’ll see you… xxx”Instagram Lisa broke up with I’m A Celebrity host Ant in 2018 and has since begun dating James, whom she met in the summer of 2020.

Lisa’s new blonde appearance wowed admirers earlier this year, and her fans have swamped the comments section with admiration for her most beautiful photo.

Judy Murray expressed herself as follows: “You’re all stunning. It’s been a long time since I’ve seen you both, but you’re just becoming better with age.” “You look wonderful Lisa, all the worry is gone from your face, and you seem extremely joyful,” Linda said. Dee wrote: “Lisa, you’ve been looking really well and joyful lately. Best wishes to you.” “You look genuinely wonderful Lisa,” Halley commented. “You look wonderful Lisa, onwards and upwards,” Caroline replied. “You girls are looking amazing!” Emz wrote.