Lisa Armstrong, Ant McPartlin’s ex, has announced a career move, which has left fans ‘gutted.’

Lisa Armstrong, the make-up artist on Strictly Come Dancing, has left fans “gutted” with her recent employment news.

Ant McPartlin’s ex-girlfriend recently stated that her successful Avon make-up line has been discontinued.

On Twitter, fans of the line questioned Lisa about why they had heard Avon would no longer offer the goods.

Lisa Armstrong, Ant McPartlin’s ex, stuns viewers with her ‘beautiful’ look.

“Because they’re hun… x,” Lisa simply said.

Fans reacted angrily to the news, expressing their displeasure.

Sarah expressed herself as follows: “I’m devastated since I adore everything about the base primer. Thank you for bringing it to my beauty regimen, @lisaAmakeup; I’m only hoping I’ll be able to purchase it once AVON sells out.” Hayley expressed herself as follows: “Oh no, I’m so disappointed! It’s the greatest lipstick from your collection that I’ve ever tried! I’m about to cry.” Jan stated, “Do you intend to continue your make-up line as a stand-alone business? Many of us will follow you in order to receive the things we want x” Lisa responded again later, saying: “Thank you very much…. It’s been an incredible partnership, and I’ve enjoyed every minute of it!!! It was just a signature collection for three years, and now it’s over…” With more than 20 years of experience, the make-up artist was picked by Avon to establish her own exclusive line of beauty goods.

Several of the lipsticks in the collection were named after Lisa’s most devoted companions.