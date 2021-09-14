Lisa Armstrong, Ant McPartlin’s ex, claims that his team “doesn’t care who they screw off.”

As Ant and Dec celebrated their National Television Award for Best Presenter, Lisa Armstrong criticized their staff.

On Thursday night, the showbiz duo made history by winning the award for the twentieth year in a row, defeating Holly Willoughby and Piers Morgan.

However, Ant’s ex-wife Lisa was not pleased, according to Mirror Online, as his PR staff celebrated the prize on social media.

Simon Jones, a public relations expert, paid gratitude to Ant and Dec, but fans were taken aback when they saw Lisa had written a “spiteful” comment beneath the post.

“20 years!” Simon commented a photo of Ant and Dec holding their medals, who also manages Little Mix and former One Direction star Louis Tomlinson. For the 20th year in a row, my incredible pals Ant and Dec have won Best TV Presenter at the NTAs!

Instagram

“And I’m glad to say that for each of those 20 wins, I’ve been there with them at the awards. So far, we’ve had a fantastic voyage, and may it continue for a long time.”

The post, however, enraged Lisa, who said that the team “screws people over.”

“And you don’t give a damn who you screw over in the process,” she added. “Way to go.”

Simon retaliated angrily, ordering the make-up artist to “move on” with her life and stop blaming others for her faults.

“Please don’t come on to my Instagram with your hate and false accusations,” Simon urged.

“It’s past time you moved on with your life and quit blaming others for your mistakes.”

Lisa’s reaction came just weeks after Ant married Anne-Marie Corbett, his new wife.

As he said his vows in a breathtaking Hampshire ceremony surrounded by 100 of the couple’s close family and friends, including some famous names, the infatuated Britain’s Got Talent star insisted that it was the happiest day of his life.

Ant and Lisa had been married for 12 years before they divorced in 2018.

Lisa has subsequently rekindled her romance with James. “The summary has come to an end.”