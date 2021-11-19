Lionel Messi’s rage, Shakira’s screaming, and the Barcelona ‘horror’ in Liverpool’s changing room

It was a night that no one involved will ever forget.

The Champions League semi-final second leg against Barcelona was the turning point for Liverpool, as three-and-a-half years of promise under Jurgen Klopp finally came to fruition.

That progress had appeared to be balanced on a precipice just 24 hours before. Vincent Kompany’s thunderbolt for Manchester City against Leicester felt like the final hammer blow to Liverpool’s fading title hopes in a never-before-seen slugfest of a Premier League title race, implying that a likely 97-point tally would almost certainly not be enough to end the club’s 29-year wait for a 19th league title.

And, despite outplaying Barcelona for large stretches of the first leg at Camp Nou, the previous week’s improbable three-goal setback had definitely meant that a season of exceptional excellence and consistency was now very certain to end in more empty-handed disappointment.

For the visitors from Catalonia, this was an opportunity to exorcise the demons of their quarter-final exit in Rome the previous season, when they had surrendered a three-goal home first-leg advantage.

Barcelona’s entire season had been built around reclaiming the Champions League after Real Madrid’s three consecutive victories after their last triumph in 2015, with captain Lionel Messi’s speech to his players at the start of the season emphasizing how it must be their primary focus being widely reported and channeled throughout much of their campaign.

As we all know, Liverpool staged the greatest comeback in Anfield’s illustrious history to win the European Cup with a victory over Tottenham in Madrid, the sixth European Cup serving as the springboard for a remarkable Premier League season that culminated in the club’s first league title in 30 years.

Matchday: Inside FC Barcelona, an eight-part documentary about Barcelona’s 2018-19 season, was published at the end of 2019, with the eighth episode focusing on the historic second leg at Anfield.

The shocked responses of pop diva Shakira – wife of Barcelona defender Gerard Pique – as the tide shifted in the Reds’ favor were depicted in a video released at the time, but a closer inspection of the episode gives an interesting insight into one. “The summary has come to an end.”