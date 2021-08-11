Lionel Messi is worth £116 million to Liverpool. Mohamed Salah is on the lookout for a replacement for Philippe Coutinho.

Barcelona has lost its crown jewel in Lionel Messi’s departure.

The club’s performances will undoubtedly suffer as a result of their inability to sign arguably the best player to ever play the game.

Despite already being in a precarious financial situation, Messi’s departure could exacerbate the club’s financial woes.

According to Brand Finance, the Argentine’s impending move to PSG might cost the Spanish club £116.2 million, with the company estimating that the Catalan club’s brand worth will drop by 11%.

‘Nobody cares,’ says Liverpool striker following his transfer to a ‘big club.’

That’s how much value Messi places on being able to sell his number 10 shirts and have the club associated with his name.

Liverpool have a similar financial asset in Mohamed Salah, who has a social media following of 72 million people.

Messi’s contract predicament emphasizes the importance of Salah’s commercial value to the club, as the Reds try to sign the 29-year-old to a new contract.

Despite the fact that a full Anfield saw Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah, and Sadio Mane reunited for the first time in nearly 18 months, Harvey Elliott was the star of the show against Athletic Bilbao.

The 18-year-old was used on the right side of a midfield three, where he provided calmness and fluidity in possession while pushing Liverpool forward.

Jurgen Klopp has used the teenager in more central positions this summer after using him as a wide forward during his loan spell with Blackburn last season. He has seen a similar style of play previously.

Despite the fact that he is only a youngster, the balance he has provided Liverpool in pre-season between attack and midfield will remind the German coach of Philippe Coutinho.

Klopp has already used the in-demand Xherdan Shaqiri as an offensive midfield option, and with other players of the Reds’ midfield facing fitness concerns, Harvey Elliott could be in store for a breakout season.

